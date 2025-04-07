Advertisement

European Markets Extend Losses Due To Trump Tariffs, German Stocks Crash 10%

Indices were in freefall, with Paris diving more than 6%, London sliding nearly 6%, losses of more than 5% in Amsterdam and Oslo, and Milan down over 3%.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
European Markets Extend Losses Due To Trump Tariffs, German Stocks Crash 10%
Lodnon:

European stock markets plummeted at the start of trading Monday, with Frankfurt slumping as much as 10 percent as a global sell-off intensified on US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Indices were in freefall, with Paris diving more than six percent, London sliding nearly six percent, losses of more than five percent in Amsterdam and Oslo, and Milan down over three percent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
European Markets, Trump Tariffs
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now