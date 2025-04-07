European Markets Extend Losses Due To Trump Tariffs, German Stocks Crash 10%

European stock markets plummeted at the start of trading Monday, with Frankfurt slumping as much as 10 percent as a global sell-off intensified on US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Indices were in freefall, with Paris diving more than six percent, London sliding nearly six percent, losses of more than five percent in Amsterdam and Oslo, and Milan down over three percent.

