'A Leader With Genuine Strategic Vision': Emmanuel Macron On Boris Johnson

"He's got a temper, but he's a leader with a real strategic vision", said Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who clinched a Brexit deal with the European Union on Thursday, had been underestimated.

"He may be a colourful character sometimes but we all are at times. He's got a temper, but he's a leader with a real strategic vision. Those who didn't take him seriously were wrong," Emmanuel Macron told a news conference after an EU summit.

