A popular MAGA influencer, who built a strong following among conservative users in the US for posting pro-Trump content, has turned out to be an AI-generated persona. A 22-year-old man in India created the account to make money off unsuspecting men online, according to a report in WIRED.

Sam, who requested a pseudonym to avoid jeopardising his medical career, used generative AI tools to design everything - from the woman's face and body to her captions. The influencer, widely known online as "Emily Hart", looked like a typical blonde woman who supported US President Donald Trump and often posted about Christianity.

Sam, an aspiring orthopedic surgeon, showed Hart supporting the US, posing in bikinis, doing activities like ice fishing, drinking beer, and even handling guns. The fake profile claimed she was a nurse and looked like Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence.

He said he started this while struggling for money during his studies and trying to save enough to move to the US.

At first, he just wanted to make money online. So he used AI tools to create images of a young woman in a bikini. Then, he asked Google's AI Gemini how to make the account successful.

The AI suggested targeting a specific audience such as conservative (MAGA) audiences, especially older men in the US, who are often more loyal followers and have more money to spend.

So, he designed the fake influencer specifically to appeal to that group which helped him gain followers and earn money.

The man behind the fake account said he followed a clear pattern every day. He posted content that strongly supported conservative views, like Christianity, gun rights, anti-abortion opinions, and anti-immigration ideas.

For example, one post showed her holding a gun with the caption, "If you want a reason to unfollow: Christ is king, abortion is murder, and all illegals must be deported" with "POV: You were assigned intelligent at birth, but you identify as liberal."

"Every reel I posted was getting 3 million views, 5 million views, 10 million views. The algorithm loved it. Within a month, Emily Hart had more than 10,000 Instagram followers, many of whom also subscribed to her softcore AI-generated content on the OnlyFans competitor Fanvue," he told The Wired.

"I was spending maybe 30 to 50 minutes of my day, and I was making good money for a medical student. In India, even in professional jobs, you can't make this amount of money. I haven't seen any easier way to make money online," he further said. Sam said he was making a few thousand dollars a month.

Sam even used X's Grok AI to create more explicit images of the fake influencer. He then uploaded this content to a platform called Fanvue, where people pay to see exclusive photos and interact with creators.

"I was basically doing nothing. And it was just flooded with money," he said.

Hart's Instagram profile was taken down in February for fraudulent activity. After the report by WIRED exposed the scheme, her Facebook account was also removed.