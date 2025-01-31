Elon Musk Went To School In Rolls-Royce, Says Father Errol, Dismisses Claims Of "Unhappy Childhood"

Errol Musk, the father of Elon Musk, has dismissed the Tesla CEO's claims of a difficult and unhappy childhood. He said his son went to school in a Rolls-Royce and was well cared for during his early years.



The statement came nearly two years after Elon Musk publicly described his childhood as neither wealthy nor particularly pleasant. The billionaire has repeatedly denied claims of financial privilege in his early years.



In a recent interview on The Ahmad Mohammad Show, Errol shared insights into his early career, financial success, and views on his billionaire son's upbringing. He stated that by the age of 26, he had achieved significant financial and professional success, purchasing a new home, now occupied by the European Union's ambassador to South Africa, where Elon spent his formative years.



"Nobody intentionally desires hardship, but I firmly believe that if everything comes too easily, there is little valuable knowledge gained from the experience," he said. He further claimed, "Elon Musk travelled to school in a Rolls-Royce."

Discussing his professional journey, Errol mentioned that he started his career as an independent consulting engineer, working tirelessly, even on weekends. His dedication led to substantial success by the age of 26. He revealed that by 24, he was already running his own business and had also acquired his first aircraft. "By 26, I had attained the same professional standing as men in their mid-to-late forties," he said.



The SpaceX CEO previously stated that he grew up in a family that transitioned from a lower-income background to an upper-middle-class setting, emphasising his childhood was not a joyful one.



Elon said he never received any inheritance from anyone, nor has anyone ever given him a large monetary gift. "My father established a small electrical and mechanical engineering business, which thrived for two to three decades but eventually faced financial difficulties," he said.



The billionaire added that Errol had been largely bankrupt and relied on financial assistance from his kids.