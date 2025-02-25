"Elon Not Cut Out For Politics": Father Errol Musk Explains Why

Errol Musk, the father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has expressed concerns about his son's potential future in politics. In a candid interview with Al Arabiya News, Errol shared his doubts about Elon's ability to connect with people from all walks of life, a crucial skill for any politician.

According to Errol, Elon is not used to connecting with people on the ground-level and is accustomed to only working with "top-tier" people.

"Elon is not cut out for politics. Politics is where you have to deal with everyone, from the very incredibly clever to the very somewhat not clever, the highly sophisticated to the very unsophisticated. If you can't do that, don't get into politics", he added.

Elon's rising popularity, particularly since Donald Trump's second term in office, has sparked speculation about his potential presidential ambitions. He has been a present figure during many important meetings involving the president and even been there during informal events. However, Elon's birthplace might pose a significant hurdle to his eligibility for the presidency.

Errol also drew parallels between Elon's potential political journey and that of Donald Trump. He noted that Trump's brash New York demeanor made it challenging for him to connect with ordinary voters, and Elon might face similar difficulties.

In addition to his concerns about Elon's political aspirations, Errol discussed his son's role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency. Errol revealed that the department's investigation uncovered widespread inefficiencies and waste, leading to the drastic decision to shut down the entire department.

"They found that the rottenness was so enormous that the only solution was to completely close down the entire department immediately. The problem wasn't just bad employees; it was an entire system of waste", he said.

Also, despite the controversy surrounding Elon's alleged Nazi salute at Trump's inauguration ceremony, Errol defended his son, attributing the misunderstanding to Elon's struggles with public speaking. "Elon is a terrible public speaker. He has a lot to learn. We all do...Knowing him as well as I do, I mean, I know him very well, that he was struggling to get through his little speech as fast as possible and to try and look as charming as possible as he could. But he's struggled," he said.

