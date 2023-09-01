'Elon Musk's Daughter Thinks Anyone Rich Is Evil', Reveals Biographer

The excerpt highlights Mr Musk's relationship with his trans daughter.

Billionaire Elon Musk in his highly-anticipated biography has opened up about his rift with his transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson and has accused her school of brainwashing her. An excerpt of his biography was published by The Wall Street Journal, days before its actual release on September 12.

The excerpt highlights Mr Musk's relationship with his trans daughter, who was born Xavier Alexander Musk but legally changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson last year. She had filed a petition to change her name because she no longer wished to be related to her biological father.

"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," Vivian Jenna Wilson had said in her petition.

The claim was made by Mr Musk's biographer, Walter Isaacson, in an excerpt from his book - entitled Elon Musk. The billionaire said, "She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil."

He said that his attempts to reach out to his daughter have failed. "I've made many overtures, but she doesn't want to spend time with me."

Mr Musk further said that the rift with his daughter is the most painful thing he has experienced, "the rift pained him more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada."

In the book, he has partly blamed the Crossroads School for Arts& Sciences for his daughter's change in attitude towards him.

Mr Musk had previously blamed "woke" schools for his daughter's transition, but this was the first time he has named the school.