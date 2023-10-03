Elon Musk Was Summer Intern At 'Rocket Science' Before He Found 'SpaceX', Shares Post

Mr Musk mentioned that he reported to Bruce Leak

Multibillion Elon Musk on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about his internship days, years before he founded SpaceX. He shared that he was a summer intern with a company called 'Rocket Science'.

Mr Musk shared a picture of the game's CD and credits, which notably included his name under "ground control". According to the CD case, the game was developed in the 1990s and it is described as a 'shoot-to-thrill action adventure.'

He wrote, "As a summer intern many years ago, I wrote software for video games at a company called Rocket Science. This was long before SpaceX was even conceived. Didn't realize until a friend gave me a copy today that they included me in the credits."

In a subsequent tweet, Mr Musk mentioned that he reported to Bruce Leak, who, many years later, was one of the first to buy a Tesla.

See the post here:

As a summer intern many years ago, I wrote software for video games at a company called Rocket Science. This was long before SpaceX was even conceived.



Didn't realize until a friend gave me a copy today that they included me in the credits 🥰 pic.twitter.com/adU1J81ESq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2023

According to CNBC, Mr. Musk spent part of his summer in Silicon Valley and held two internships: He worked at an energy storage start-up called Pinnacle Research Institute during the day and at the Palo Alto-based start-up Rocket Science Games at night.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently slammed Justin Trudeau's government in Canada for "crushing free speech" in the country.

His remark came in the wake of a recent order from the Canadian government which makes it compulsory for online streaming services to formally register with the government for 'regulatory controls'.

Elon Musk was responding to a post by journalist and author Glenn Greenwald who was commenting on the ruling.