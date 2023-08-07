Musk Reveals His 'Fighting Style' For Cage Fight Against Zuckerberg

The cage fight challenge between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and X, formerly known as Twitter, owner Elon Musk has been making headlines for quite some time. While the speculations around this high-octane clash are high, the Tesla head, in a tweet, revealed his “fighting style.”

Mr Musk retweeted a post shared by the official Twitter handle of WWE. The video from the WWE ring came with a caption: “No way!!! #TribalCombat #SummerSlam.”

Retweeting the post, Mr Musk wrote, “I am going with WWE as my fighting style.”

Am going with @WWE as my fighting style https://t.co/CggZ7HhrPQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

In a previous tweet, Mr Musk stated that he has been “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight.”

“I am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work,” his tweet read.

Replying to the Tesla CEO, Mr Zuckerberg – in a post on Threads – said, "I am ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

In a follow-up thread, Mr Zuckerberg added, “I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.”

Meanwhile, Mr Musk has mentioned that the fight will be “live-streamed” on his platform and all the proceeds “will go to charity for veterans.”

He wrote, “Zuck vs Musk fight will be live-streamed on ‘X'. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

To this, Mr Zuckerberg responded that they should use a “more reliable platform” that is actually able to raise money for charity.

For a quick recap, Elon Musk had challenged the Meta CEO for a cage fight in June, via a tweet. Mark Zuckerberg had responded by asking for the location, sparking buzz about a high-octane clash.