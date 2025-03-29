Advertisement

Elon Musk Says His xAI Startup Buying X Platform

"This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI's advanced AI capability and expertise with X's massive reach," Musk said in a post on his social network.

San Francisco:

Elon Musk on Friday said his artificial intelligence startup xAI is buying his social networking platform X in a deal valuing the company once known as Twitter at $33 billion.

