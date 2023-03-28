Elon Musk Says Bill Gates' Understanding Of AI Is 'Limited'

Billionaire Elon Musk took a dig at Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Billionaire Elon Musk took a dig at fellow billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on his knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI). He asserted that Mr Gates just has a "limited" understanding of AI.

This was in response to a tweet by Sandy Kory, who praised the leadership of Mr Gates at Microsoft and his approach towards AI. "'I'd been meeting with the team from OpenAI since 2016..." --from Bill Gates' essay The Age of AI Has Begun. It's big when someone like Gates is so bullish on AI. Also notable that MSFT has been tracking this so closely for so long," he said.

Mr Kory was citing a long, 3,639-word essay by the billionaire titled "The age of A.I. has begun", which he wrote on his blog. He wrote about how humanity was awaiting another major revolution. Mr Gates discussed the potential impact of AI on employment, healthcare and education.

"As computing power gets cheaper, GPT's ability to express ideas will increasingly be like having a white-collar worker available to help you with various tasks. Microsoft describes this as having a co-pilot. Fully incorporated into products like Office, AI will enhance your work-for example by helping with writing emails and managing your inbox," the blog read.

Responding to the same, the Twitter CEO said, "I remember the early meetings with Gates. His understanding of AI was limited. Still is."

According to a report in Fortune, Mr Musk started working with OpenAI in 2015. He was one of the company's earliest investors, which is a probable reason why he attended "early meetings" with the Microsoft co-founder. He left the company in 2018 due to potential conflicts of interest arising from Tesla's own artificial intelligence research.