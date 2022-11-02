Elon Musk Pulls 50 Tesla Employees Into Twitter: Report

Elon Musk completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on October 28.

Elon Musk, currently the sole director and CEO of Twitter, has authorised employees from his other companies to work at the social media giant, a report in CNBC has said. These include 50 employees from Tesla, mostly from the Autopilot team, two from the Boring Company and one from Neuralink, the outlet further said, adding that it reviewed internal documents. Mr Musk last completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on October 28. With the latest takeover, the billionaire has added the social media company to the list of firms he heads or co-founded.

The employees from other companies that Mr Musk has pulled into Twitter include those he trusts, like Tesla's director of software development Ashok Elluswamy, director of Autopilot and TeslaBot engineering Milan Kovac, senior director of software engineering Maha Virduhagiri and others, CNBC further said.

Shortly after taking over, the "Chief Twit" of Twitter fired top bosses of the company - CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and the legal and policy head, Vijaya Gadde and also dissolved the company's board of directors.

He has now announced that Twitter will charge $8 per month for the verification blue tick in front of a user's name that authenticates the account.

Musk blasted the "current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark".

"Power to the people! Blue for USD 8 per month," he tweeted adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

Twitter already has a subscription service called Twitter Blue, which was launched in June last year and offers access to features such as an option to edit tweets.