Elon Musk Changing Starlink's Default WiFi Name to 'Stinky'

Elon Musk posted a number of tweets on Starlink.

Elon Musk has once again created a buzz on Twitter by saying that his company is announcing a big change for the customers of Starlink, the satellite internet service offered by his rocket company SpaceX. However, there is no way to understand if Mr Musk is serious or the tweet was a joke.

"We're changing Starlink's default wifi name to Stinky," Musk posted on Twitter on June 18. He added that: "I'm pretty sure that unique."

He expected some backlash and accordingly posted further: "This will encourage people to change it haha."

In his final tweet on changing Starlink's name, Mr Musk said: "If you can't smell your wifi, how do you know it's real?"

Users were not impressed by Mr Musk's attempt at humour.

"This is the man that will own twitter and I'm here for it," a user tweeted.

"Why does anyone take this person seriously? I wish he'd sell SpaceX because their engineers are amazing and don't deserve having to have him around their necks," said another.

"Unforgettable. What is the default password then? Tofu?" asked Changpeng Zhao, founder of crypto trading platform Binance.

Mr Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes magazine, is trying to buy Twitter for $44 billion. The deal, however, has been stalled after a few issues were raised by the Tesla chief.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum on Monday, he said that there are still a few unresolved matters with his Twitter offer including the number of spam users on the system and the coming together of the debt portion of the deal.