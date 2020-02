The shootings targeted shisha bars in the town of Hanau (File)

At least eight people were killed in two shootings late Wednesday near the German city of Frankfurt, a police spokesman said.

An unknown number of attackers were still at large, added police, who have launched a major manhunt. The shootings targeted shisha bars in the town of Hanau, located about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Frankfurt, according to local media.

