Editor Of Oldest US Magazine Resigns After Calling Trump Voters "Fascists"

The editor-in-chief of Scientific American, the oldest continuously published magazine in the US, has resigned following backlash over comments she made about Donald Trump voters. Laura Helmuth, who led the renowned publication for over four years, stepped down after posting inflammatory remarks on social media that described Mr Trump's supporters as the "meanest, dumbest, most bigoted" group and labelled them "fascists."

In her resignation statement on Bluesky, a platform rivalling X, Ms Helmuth said she had decided to leave after "an exciting 4.5 years as editor in chief," without addressing the controversy directly. Her now-deleted comments, made on election night, drew intense criticism, particularly from supporters, with many accusing her of compromising her role as a neutral journalist. Some demanded her resignation.

Ms Helmuth later apologised, calling her posts "offensive and inappropriate" and explaining that they were a "mistaken expression of shock and confusion about the election results." She clarified that the views expressed did not reflect her personal beliefs or the position of Scientific American, stressing that she "respects and values people across the political spectrum."

During Ms Helmuth's tenure, the magazine made headlines for its rare endorsements, including a significant 2024 endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. Scientific American also has a long history of engaging with political matters, particularly when they intersect with science. Under Ms Helmuth's leadership, the magazine took a strong stance against Mr Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, issuing its first-ever presidential endorsement in 2020 to support Joe Biden.

In her resignation announcement, Ms Helmuth shared that she planned to "take some time to think about what comes next" and "go bird-watching."

Kimberly Lau, president of Scientific American, confirmed in a statement that Ms Helmuth had "decided to move on from her position," as per the NYT, and expressed gratitude for her leadership during her tenure. "We thank Laura for her four years leading Scientific American, during which time the magazine won major science communications awards and saw the establishment of a reimagined digital newsroom," Ms Lau said as per CNN.

A search for Laura Helmuth's replacement is currently underway.