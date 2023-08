Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after holding a rally in Quito.

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after holding a rally in Quito on Wednesday evening, local media reported, citing Interior Minister Juan Zapata.

Mr. Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist, was one of eight candidates in the August 20 presidential election.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)