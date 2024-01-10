Explained: What Is Happening In Ecuador As Gangsters Go On Rampage

Long regarded as a peaceful nation between Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has witnessed a surge in violence as rival gangs, connected to Mexican and Colombian cartels, vie for control. The unrest was triggered by the escape of one of Ecuador's most influential criminal bosses, Jose Adolfo Macias, also known as "Fito".

President Daniel Noboa, who assumed office in October with a promise to combat rampant drug-related crime, ordered military operations to neutralise criminal groups. He made the announcement on social media just hours after the attackers targeted TC television in the port city of Guayaquil.

The armed intruders forced the terrified staff onto the ground, and a live broadcast continued amidst the commotion. A TC employee conveyed the gravity of the situation, stating, "Please, they came in to kill us. God, don't let this happen. The criminals are on air," as quoted by news agency AFP.

In response to the escalating crisis, gangsters kidnapped police officers and carried out explosions in several cities, protesting a 60-day state of emergency and nighttime curfew imposed by President Noboa. A chilling video circulated on social media showed kidnapped officers being coerced to read a statement, warning of war against the government.

"You declared war, you will get war," a terrified officer read. "You declared a state of emergency. We declare police, civilians and soldiers to be the spoils of war."

President Noboa, who vowed to confront the cartels after Fito's escape, now faces a complex and volatile situation. The gang's statement declared anyone found on the streets after 11:00 pm would be executed, escalating the threat to civilians and security forces.

A manhunt is underway for gangster Fito, who had been serving a 34-year sentence for organised crime, drug trafficking, and murder. Authorities revealed that another notorious narco boss, Fabricio Colon Pico of Los Lobos gang, has also escaped, further complicating the security situation.

Unrest erupted in multiple prisons across the country, with guards being taken hostage in some facilities. President Noboa attributed the uprisings to revenge for his efforts to "regain control" of Ecuador's prisons and vowed not to negotiate with terrorists until peace is restored.

The drug-related violence has taken a heavy toll on Ecuador, with a quadrupling murder rate from 2018 to 2022 and over 7,800 homicides recorded last year.