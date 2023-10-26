Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Afghanistan

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Occurred on Thursday morning in Afghanistan,

October 26 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1.09 am (IST) at a depth of 150 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-10-2023, 01:09:18 IST, Lat: 37.00 & Long: 72.88, Depth: 150 Km," the NCS posted from their official handle on X.

Significantly, this is the fourth earthquake to strike the impoverished nation in quick succession and comes just a week after a strong earthquake in Herat province claimed over 4,000 lives.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on October 15.

Before that, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 rocked Afghanistan on October 13.

Another earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted the country earlier on October 11.

Last week, an earthquake in the Herat province of Afghanistan claimed more than 4,000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential houses, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led ministry.

Herat and surrounding regions were shaken by the magnitude 6.3 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks.

The Taliban-led Ministry of Disaster Management of Afghanistan has announced that 1,983 residential houses have also been destroyed in 20 villages in Herat on Saturday.

The Taliban has not yet given an estimate of the number of deaths and injuries in the earthquake in Herat province.

