Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.3 Jolts Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted 185 kilometres South-Southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 12:49 am IST on Saturday. The quake was recorded at a depth of 215 Kilometers.

NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 15-07-2023, 00:49:39 IST, Lat: 35.52 & Long: 71.20, Depth: 215 Km, Location: 185km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

No reports of material damage or casualties are known yet.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on June 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck south-eastern Fayzabad, Afghanistan, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The depth of the quake was recorded at 31 kilometres.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 12:16 am (IST) and the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude- 36.43 and Longitude - 71.48, respectively.

