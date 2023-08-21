Earthquake Of 5.1 Magnitude Hits Southern California

As per USGS, the depth of the earthquake was 4.8 km. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Southern California north of Los Angeles, US Geological Survey said on Sunday (local time).

The earthquake occurred at 2: 42 pm (local time) around four miles southeast of Ojai City.

"Good afternoon Southern CA. Did you feel the magnitude 5.1 earthquake about 4 miles southeast of Ojai at 2:41 pm," USGS Shake Alert said on X (formerly Twitter).

As per USGS, the depth of the earthquake was 4.8 km.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet and more details are awaited.

