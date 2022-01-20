Donald Trump's Bid To Block US Capitol Attack Document Release Rejected

Donald Trump had sought to prevent the documents held by the National Archives.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a bid by former president Donald Trump to block the release to a congressional committee of documents related to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump, citing executive privilege, had sought to prevent the documents held by the National Archives from being released to the committee investigating the assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

The Supreme Court, in an 8-1 vote, upheld a ruling by a federal appeals court which rejected Trump's attempt to keep the documents and records secret.

