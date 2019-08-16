'Will Have Fantastic And Big Trade Deal' With Post-Brexit UK: Trump

"I think we'll have a fantastic and big trade deal with the UK," Donald Trump said

President Donald Trump on Thursday again signalled his desire for close trading ties with Britain once it leaves the European Union, saying a "fantastic" deal was in the works.

"I think we'll have a fantastic and big trade deal with the UK. We should do much more business than we're doing," Trump told reporters, repeating his personal support for fellow right-leaning Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is leading the Brexit process.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.