Donald Trump To Release Remaining Files On JFK's Assassination? He Says...

Donald Trump had vowed to release the remaining classified documents related to the 1963 assassination of former US President John F Kennedy during his 2016 US presidential campaign. While he initially delayed the release after taking office, as President-elect once again in 2024, Trump has reiterated his commitment to fulfilling this promise, as per a Forbes report.

The release of government-archived files on JFK's assassination has been a subject of public interest for decades. While most of the millions of archival materials have been made available to the public – around 99 per cent – thousands remain classified or partially redacted.

Over the years, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now nominated to serve in Trump's cabinet, has been vocal about the release of these files. In a tweet marking the 61st anniversary of his uncle's assassination, Kennedy Jr. quoted JFK, saying, "the very word ‘secrecy' is repugnant in a free and open society," alongside a black-and-white photo of the two men. It remains unclear, however, whether he was directly referencing the withheld documents in his post.

In 2017, Trump first expressed his desire to release the complete archives, pledging "great transparency" and hoping to make nearly all of the records public. However, the release was delayed due to national security concerns, as outlined in a White House memo. Trump's stance on the issue resurfaced during his 2024 campaign, where he confirmed plans to open the files "immediately" upon being re-elected.

In an October 2024 interview with comedian Joe Rogan, Trump shared the reasons behind his previous delay, saying that he was persuaded by "good people," including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to hold off for national security reasons. He also mentioned that while he had agreed to postpone the release, he believed the remaining files could soon be made public. Trump said, “I think it's going to be just fine to open” the rest of the documents.

Before that, during a June appearance on the “All In” podcast, Trump further discussed his knowledge of the files, indicating that he had some understanding of their contents. Although the CIA did not directly request the delay, Trump speculated that the agency "was probably behind" the request and might prefer the records remain unreleased.

The Assassination Of John F Kennedy

Former US President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, during a motorcade through the city. He was shot while riding in a convertible car with his wife, Jacqueline, Texas Governor John Connolly, and Connolly's wife, Nellie. Kennedy was struck by two bullets, one in the upper back and the fatal shot in the head, while travelling through Dealey Plaza. The shots were fired from the Texas School Book Depository, a building that overlooked the motorcade route. Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with the murder. He was shot and killed by nightclub owner Jack Ruby two days later, before he could stand trial.

The unresolved questions surrounding the assassination, particularly the circumstances of Oswald's shooting while in police custody, have fuelled many conspiracy theories over the years.

As of today, more than 3,000 records remain unreleased or redacted. Information such as names, addresses, and other sensitive details are blacked out in an effort to protect individuals connected to the investigation. In 1992, the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act led to the creation of a complete collection of over five million records, which was stored at the National Archives and Records Administration. The Act required these documents to be released by 2017, with the exception of information that could jeopardise national security.