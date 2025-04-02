Trump To Consider Final TikTok Proposal Today: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump will consider on Wednesday a final proposal related to TikTok, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing sources, ahead of an April 5 deadline for the app to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a U.S. ban.

There will be a meeting at the Oval Office involving Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to the report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)