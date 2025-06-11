Trump Tells New US Citizens To "Fiercely Guard" The American Way Of Life

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed President Trump urges new citizens to protect the American way of life in a video message.

The White House released the video on June 10, 2025, for naturalisation ceremonies nationwide.

Trump describes citizenship as a "sacred honour" that entails significant responsibilities. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

President Donald Trump has called on newly naturalised citizens to “fiercely guard” the American way of life in a video message now being played at naturalisation ceremonies across the United States. The video, released by the White House on June 10, 2025, forms part of an effort to instill a strong sense of national duty among new Americans.

In the address, Trump welcomes new citizens into what he calls the nation's “national family,” emphasising that US citizenship is not just a legal status, but a “sacred honour” that carries profound responsibilities. “You now share a home and a heritage with some of the most exceptional heroes and patriots ever to walk the face of the Earth,” he says.

The video will be shown at all naturalisation ceremonies—formal events where immigrants become American citizens after fulfilling requirements such as permanent residency, English proficiency, and an oath to uphold the US Constitution.

Trump also urged new citizens to actively protect and preserve the country's founding ideals. “You must fiercely guard this magnificent inheritance and uphold its values,” he said, adding that citizenship demands “loyalty, commitment, and love for the United States.”

The message reflects Trump's ongoing focus on patriotism and cultural assimilation as central to the American identity—a consistent theme throughout his broader immigration agenda.

