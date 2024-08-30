'America Will Become Wasteland': Donald Trump Slams Kamala Harris

Donald Trump branded Kamala Harris' interview "BORING"

Republican Donald Trump on Friday slammed his rival Kamala Harris after the Democrat gave her first major interview since her dramatic entry into the US presidential election after Joe Biden's exit. Ms Harris, 59, spoke to CNN and described Mr Trump as "pushing an agenda and an environment that is about diminishing the character and the strength of who we are as Americans, really dividing our nation."

"I think people are ready to turn the page on that," Kamala Harris said. "People are ready for a new way forward."

Attacking Ms Harris, Mr Trump said she "rambled incoherently" in the interview, which came ahead of the US Election Day on November 5.

"I just saw Comrade Kamala Harris' answer to a very weakly-phrased question, a question that was put in more as a matter of defense than curiosity, but her answer rambled incoherently, and declared her "values haven't changed." On that I agree, her values haven't changed - The Border is going to remain open, not closed, there will be Free Healthcare for Illegal Aliens, Sanctuary Cities, No Cash Bail, Gun Confiscation, Zero Fracking, a Ban on Gasoline-Powered Cars, Private Healthcare will be abolished, a 70-80% tax rate will be put in place, and she will Defund the Police. America will become a WASTELAND," he said in a post on his Truth Social media platform.

He also branded the interview "BORING!!!".

In another post, he also said he "looks so forward" to debating Kamala Harris and "exposing her for the fraud she is".

"Harris has changed every one of her long held positions, on everything. America will never allow an election WEAPONIZING MARXIST TO BE PRESIDENT OF THE US," he wrote.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are scheduled to debate on September 10.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump addressed a rally in Michigan and called Ms Harris the "greatest flip-flopper".

Ms Harris has rejected criticism that she has shifted positions on politically sensitive issues including fracking, which she once opposed but now supports, and illegal migration over the Mexican border, where she has taken a harder line.