Trump Signs Order For 20% Tariff On China

The order raises a previously imposed 10 percent tariff on China to 20 percent, as Trump promised, according to a White House social media post.

Read Time: 1 min
Washington:

US President Donald Trump has signed an order to hike tariffs on Chinese imports further, the White House said Monday, citing what it called Beijing's failure to tackle the illicit fentanyl trade.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump, Trump Tariffs, Tariffs On China
