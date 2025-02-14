Trump Says Ukraine To Be "Part Of" Talks To End War

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Kyiv will be "part of" negotiations on ending Russia's brutal three-year-old war in Ukraine.

Trump spoke a day after he announced plans to begin peace talks, following separate telephone calls Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump said he is convinced the Russian leader "wants peace" adding "I think he would tell me if he didn't."

