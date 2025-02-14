Advertisement

Trump Says Ukraine To Be "Part Of" Talks To End War

Donald Trump spoke a day after he announced plans to begin peace talks, following separate telephone calls Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Kyiv will be "part of" negotiations on ending Russia's brutal three-year-old war in Ukraine.

Trump said he is convinced the Russian leader "wants peace" adding "I think he would tell me if he didn't."

