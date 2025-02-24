"Only Elon Musk Can Get Away With Naming His Son X": Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump was all praises for Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 22. Mr Trump, who created DOGE via an executive order after he returned to the White House for a second term, lauded Mr Musk's accomplishments and joked about his unusual name choices.

In a video from the event posted on X, the 78-year-old playfully mentioned Musk and his brainchild DOGE. "I signed an order creating a Department of Government Efficiency. I'm not sure you've heard of it," Trump said. Praising Musk, he added, "Elon is doing a great job. We love Elon, don't we? He's a character. He's the only one who can get away with naming his son, X".

The Tesla CEO, who has emerged as one of the most influential figures in Trump 2.0, reposted the clip with a short message that read, "Everything is called X."

Everything is called X ???? https://t.co/i3N9bVu1AZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

Mr Musk renamed the microblogging platform Twitter to X in 2023, while his space company is also called SpaceX. He has also named his son X. Initially, his name was "X AE A-12," but it was later modified to "X AE A-Xii" to comply with California's naming rules. The correct pronunciation of "X AE A-Xii" is "X Ash A Twelve."

This was not the first time the US President praised Musk and his work. Earlier, in a post on his social media platform 'Truth Social', he wrote, "Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive."

"Remember, we have a country to save, but ultimately, to make greater than ever before," he added. To this, the Tesla CEO replied, "Will do, Mr. President!"

The billionaire businessman recently hit the headlines after he criticised US spending, claiming the average citizen in the country "should be mad as h*ll" over the expenditure of tax money. In an interview with Fox News, he warned that America would go bankrupt if the deficit was not brought under control.