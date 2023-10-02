'I'm Going To Court Tomorrow Morning To Fight For My Name': Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump said he plans to appear in a New York court on Monday for the opening of a trial in which he is accused of a years-long scheme to inflate the value of real estate and financial assets.

"I'm going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation," the 2024 Republican White House candidate wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, in which he also called the New York attorney general "corrupt" and the judge in the case "unhinged."





