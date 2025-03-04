Trump Says China Taking Taiwan Would Be "Catastrophic"

US President Donald Trump said Monday that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be "catastrophic," as the island's chipmaking titan TSMC announced major investment in the United States.

"That would be a catastrophic event, obviously," Trump said at an announcement of the investment, which he said "will at least give us a position where we have, in this very, very important business, we would have a very big part of it in the United States."

