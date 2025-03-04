Advertisement

Trump Says China Taking Taiwan Would Be "Catastrophic"

"That would be a catastrophic event, obviously," Trump said at an announcement of the investment, which he said "will at least give us a position where we have, in this very, very important business, we would have a very big part of it in the United States."

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Says China Taking Taiwan Would Be "Catastrophic"
Washington:

US President Donald Trump said Monday that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be "catastrophic," as the island's chipmaking titan TSMC announced major investment in the United States.

"That would be a catastrophic event, obviously," Trump said at an announcement of the investment, which he said "will at least give us a position where we have, in this very, very important business, we would have a very big part of it in the United States."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, China, Taiwan
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now