Donald Trump Promised 'Food For All' At Cafe But Left Without Paying, His Team Refutes

Donald Trump at the restaurant in Miami.

Former United States President Donald Trump promised "food for all" at a Cuban restaurant in Miami following his arraignment on Tuesday. However, in a weird turn of events, the President left early and did not pay the bill, as per a report in the Independent.

Mr Trump unexpectedly stopped by the restaurant, taking a moment for prayers, birthday wishes and providing lunch for his staff members. However, an anonymous source later claimed that he left before collecting the bill.

"Mr Trump only saw fit to stay at the restaurant for a handful of minutes after announcing that there would be food for all, leaving no time for people to order let alone for him to pay the check," the outlet added.

A spokesperson of the former President told the New York Post that when Mr Trump left, the people at the restaurant also left and did not place any orders. "President Trump was very enthused and very appreciative to the family at Versailles Restaurant for welcoming him this week." He continued, "At the end of President Trump's visit he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when President Trump left, the attendees followed him outside and did not place orders themselves."

They added that Mr Trump's team did pay for the takeaway meals. "Campaign advance team members paid for the to-go meals purchased, and there were no unpaid tabs. President Trump looks forward to returning soon!" the spokesperson told NYP.

Jason Miller, Senior Advisor to the former President took to Twitter to share that his campaign team left with their food. He wrote along with a picture, "Takeout, Versailles edition!"

On the eve of his 77th birthday, Mr Trump appeared before a magistrate judge to be formally presented with 37 counts under seven charges brought by a special counsel probe that opened after an FBI raid of his Florida mansion 10 months ago. However, he dismissed his prosecution as politically motivated in a speech to supporters framing the indictment as an effort to interfere in the 2024 election.

He faces indictment or ongoing scrutiny in four criminal probes -- in Washington, Florida, Georgia and New York and could find himself on trial in multiple cases as he campaigns to return to the White House next year.