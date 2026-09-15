Trump Privately Met With OpenAI's Altman At Republican Convention: Report

US President Donald Trump met privately with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman backstage at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, MS Now reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the meeting.

Altman requested the meeting with Trump, the report said, adding that a brief overview of the discussion, on artificial intelligence and its growing power, was provided to MS Now.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

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