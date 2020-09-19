Donald Trump Predicts Deal On Tiktok In US Could Come 'Quickly'

Trump adminstration ordered a ban on TikTok downloads from Sunday (Representational)

President Donald Trump said Friday he expected an agreement soon on the Chinese-owned video app TikTok to allay security concerns voiced by his administration.

"I think it could go quickly. We have great companies talking to us about it," Trump said, hours after his adminstration ordered a ban on TikTok downloads from Sunday and stated the app would be banned by November 12 if data security concerns are not addressed.

Trump said that under any deal, "We have to have the total security from China. We're not going to do anything to jeopardize security."

