Donald Trump Officially Nominated As 2024 Republican Nominee

The Republican Party on Monday formally confirmed Donald Trump as its nominee for November's elecction.

The Republican Party on Monday formally confirmed Donald Trump as its nominee to take on President Joe Biden in November's election.

The ex-president clinched a majority of the delegates at the party's national convention, after his son Eric, representing Florida, put him over the threshold, to cheers on the convention floor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)