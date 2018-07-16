Donald Trump Meets Vladimir Putin In Finland: Highlights

Donald Trump shakes hands with Vladimir Putin

United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday met in Finland's capital Helsinki. Mr Trump said during the meeting that the United States and Russia would have an extraordinary relationship. This was after he tweeted earlier that Washington's "foolishness and stupidity" was the reason for bad relations. The Russian foreign ministry "liked" Mr Trump's comments on Twitter ahead of the summit. "Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!" Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

Here are the highlights of Trump-Putin meeting: