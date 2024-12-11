"Enemies Can't Resist": Trump Launches Perfume Using Photo With Jill Biden

US President-elect Donald Trump has used a photograph of himself sitting next to US First Lady Jill Biden to unveil his new line of fragrances. Called 'Fight, Fight, Fight', the fragrance line includes perfume for women and cologne for men, each retailing at $199.

According to the GetTrumpFragrances.com website, they are also selling bundles of two or more fragrances, while there is a 50% discount on the second item.

"A fragrance your enemies can't resist!" Trump wrote to introduce his latest product.

"Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight because they represent us WINNING. Great Christmas gifts for the family. Go to gettrumpfragrances.com/. Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The image of Trump seated near Jill Biden was taken on December 7 in Paris where they attended the re-opening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

The event was held nearly five years after the prestigious landmark faced a massive fire that toppled its spire.

In the viral image, the US First Lady and Trump can be seen in conversation, while there is an empty chair between them, which was marked for Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron's wife.

The official website of the brand does not describe the actual scents of both cologne and perfume. "Our fragrances are curated to capture the essence of success and determination, with each scent symbolizing victory and strength," it reads.

According to CBS News, the fragrances mark the latest merchandise offer from the US President-elect, who over the years has launched a wide range of products branded with his name. Among these include the watches that are being sold for up to $100,000 as well as the "President Donald J. Trump First Edition" silver coins for $100 each.

Trump and Jill Biden's all-smiles picture comes after months of bitter takedowns on the campaign trail, wherein the Republican leader even said that US President Joe Biden was “thrown out like a dog” after he announced his exit from the US presidential race.

After Trump's victory in the November 5 election against US Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden met him for nearly two hours at the Oval Office. During the meeting, he was also handed over a handwritten letter by Jill Biden to deliver to his wife, Melania Trump, who remained absent at Trump's post-election visit to the White House.