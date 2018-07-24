Donald Trump Hails Start Of North Korean Missile Site Dismantling

Trump and Kim Jong-Un had met in a highly-anticipated summit in Singapore.

US President Donald Trump welcomed Tuesday reports that North Korea has started dismantling facilities at its main satellite launch station, which is seen as a testing ground for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

New satellite imagery shows "that North Korea has begun the process of dismantling a key missile site, and we appreciate that," Trump said during an event in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We had a fantastic meeting with Chairman Kim and it seems to be going very well," Trump added, referring to his summit last month with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

US-based website 38 North published imagery Monday indicating that Pyongyang has begun taking down a processing building and a rocket-engine test stand that had been used to test liquid-fuel engines at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station.