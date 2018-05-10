Donald Trump, Wife Melania Greet Three Americans Freed by North Korea US President Donald Trump, who is preparing for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, greeted the men at Joint Base Andrews in US.

Donald Trump receives detainees Kim Dong-chul (2nd R), Kim Hak-song and Tony Kim (behind). (AFP) Andrews Air Force Base, United States: President Donald Trump personally greeted three Americans freed from imprisonment by North Kprea after they arrived near Washington early Thursday.



Trump, who is preparing for a



He and First Lady Melania boarded the light blue and white government plane shortly after it touched down to meet privately with the men.



The release by Kim, a much needed diplomatic win for Trump, was a stepping stone to his historic upcoming meeting with the North Korean leader.







President Donald Trump personally greeted three Americans freed from imprisonment by North Kprea after they arrived near Washington early Thursday.Trump, who is preparing for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un , greeted the men at Joint Base Andrews in the middle of the night.He and First Lady Melania boarded the light blue and white government plane shortly after it touched down to meet privately with the men.The release by Kim, a much needed diplomatic win for Trump, was a stepping stone to his historic upcoming meeting with the North Korean leader.