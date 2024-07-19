'Must Not Criminalise Dissent': Trump Slams 'Witch-Hunt' By Democrats

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was addressing a gathering at Milwaukee

Six days after he narrowly survived an assassination attempt, former US President Donald Trump today said the ruling Democrats must stop "weaponising the justice system" and labelling their political opponent an "enemy of democracy".

"In an age where our politics too often divide us, now is the time to remember that we are fellow citizens, we are one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all," Trump said after accepting the Republican Party's nomination for the Presidential polls due later this year.

"We must not criminalise dissent and demonise political disagreement, which is what has been happening at a level that nobody has ever seen before. In that spirit, the Democrat party should immediately stop weaponising the justice system and labelling their political opponent as the enemy of democracy," he said. "In fact, I am the one saving democracy for the people of our country," the former President told the gathering in Milwaukee.

"They should drop these partisan witch hunts which I have been going through for approximately eight years, and they should do that without delay," he said, referring to the criminal cases against him.

"If they would use that genius to help our country, we will have a much stronger and better country," Trump said.

Thanking his family members for their support, he said "they got subpoenaed more than any people probably in the history of the United States". "Every week, they get another subpoena from the Democrats, crazy Nancy Pelosi and the whole thing just boom, boom, boom. They have got to stop that because they are destroying our country. We have to work on Making America Great Again," he said.

Ms Pelosi is a senior Democratic leader who has earlier served as a Speaker of the House of Representatives

Seeking the Americans' support, the 78-year-old leader said, "Tonight, I ask for your partnership, for your support, and I am humbly asking for your vote. Every day, I will strive to honour the trust you have placed in me, and I will never let you down." In a unity pitch, he also said he was "running for full America and not just half of America".

Doubling down on his stand on immigrants, he said the US is in "decline" with an immigrant "invasion".

"We have an illegal immigration crisis that's taking place right now as we sit here in this beautiful arena. It's a massive invasion at our southern border that has spread misery, crime, poverty, disease, and destruction to communities all across our land."