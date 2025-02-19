Trump "Disappointed" By Ukrainian Complaints Of Being Frozen Out Of US-Russia Talks

US President Donald Trump said he was "disappointed" to hear that Kyiv had complained about being cut out of talks between the United States and Russia in Saudi Arabia Tuesday on ending the Ukraine war.

"I'm very disappointed, I hear that they're upset about not having a seat, well they've had a seat for three years and a long time before that," he told reporters in Mar-a-Lago when asked what he would say to Ukrainians who feel "betrayed."

"I think I have the power to end this war," he added, after saying that he was "much more confident" of a deal with Russia after Tuesday's talks in Saudi Arabia.

