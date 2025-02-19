Advertisement

Trump "Disappointed" By Ukrainian Complaints Of Being Frozen Out Of US-Russia Talks

"I'm very disappointed, I hear that they're upset about not having a seat, well they've had a seat for three years and a long time before that," he told reporters in Mar-a-Lago when asked what he would say to Ukrainians who feel "betrayed."

Trump said he was "much more confident" of a deal with Russia in Saudi Arabia.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump said he was "disappointed" to hear that Kyiv had complained about being cut out of talks between the United States and Russia in Saudi Arabia Tuesday on ending the Ukraine war.

"I think I have the power to end this war," he added, after saying that he was "much more confident" of a deal with Russia after Tuesday's talks in Saudi Arabia.

