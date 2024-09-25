Trump Assassination Suspect's Son Arrested In Child Sex Abuse Case

The son of Ryan Routh, who is accused of plotting to assassinate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his golf course, has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography. Oran Alexander Routh has been charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and another count of possession of child pornography, NBC News reported.

Records at a district court showed Oran Routh was arrested on Tuesday, while there was no attorney listed for him. As per public reports, Oran is the son of Ryan Routh, who is believed to have hatched the plot to target the former US president at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15.

'Hundreds' of files uncovered

An FBI search was carried out at Oran's home in North Carolina on Saturday in connection with an unrelated case, as per the criminal complaint. An SD card found in a phone in his bedroom allegedly contained "hundreds" of files having child sex abuse images.

The files include videos from a "known" series. It includes videos of an adult man with a "prepubescent" girl, believed to be under the age of 10, the complaint states.

Another handset, recovered from Oran Routh's possession, had a downloaded folder with additional video files. A review of the device uncovered a video of an adult woman with a child, aged around 6-8 years.

Further, investigating officers also uncovered a messaging app on the smartphone which is "commonly used by individuals who distribute and receive child pornography."

According to the complaint, the individual, who sent the messages from the handset asked for a preview of digital content being sold. Later, two files were shared and both included adults engaging in sexual activities with minors.

The warrant for Oran's arrest was filed in the federal court on Monday, the NBC News report states.

Cocaine, MDMA, Ketamine seized

Meanwhile, Oran Routh has also been charged with drug possession as the law enforcement officers seized cocaine, Ketamine and MDMA along with gold and black trays having white powdery substance from his house.

It further prompted two felony and two misdemeanour charges for possession, records show.

Case against Ryan Routh

On Tuesday, US prosecutors charged Ryan Routh with the attempt to kill Donald Trump, according to the US Department of Justice. He has also been charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a Secret Service agent among others.

He is currently in custody and faces a maximum of life in prison if found convicted in the case.