"Bad And Dangerous Day": Trump As US Top Court Blocks His Deportations

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Trump criticized the Supreme Court's 7-2 ruling against his deportation bid for Venezuelan gang members, declaring it a "bad day for America." He claimed the decision would allow criminals to enter the US and hinder his efforts to enforce immigration laws.

President Donald Trump on Saturday slammed the US Supreme Court for ruling against him on a migrant deportation case and called it a "bad and dangerous day" for the United States.

His sharp retort came after the Supreme Court blocked his bid to resume deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act (AEA), which was last used to round up Japanese-Americans during World War II.

"The Supreme Court has just ruled that the worst murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and even those who are mentally insane, who came into our Country illegally, are not allowed to be forced out without going through a long, protracted, and expensive Legal Process, one that will take, possibly, many years for each person, and one that will allow these people to commit many crimes before they even see the inside of a Courthouse," he posted on Truth Social.

He said the decision will let "more criminals pour" into the US and will do "great harm to our cherished American public".

"It will also encourage other criminals to illegally enter our country, wreaking havoc and bedlam wherever they go," he said.

Trump, who campaigned for the White House on a pledge to deport millions of undocumented migrants, said the US Supreme Court was "not allowing" him to do what he was elected to do.

"Sleepy Joe Biden allowed MILLIONS of Criminal Aliens to come into our Country without any "PROCESS" but, in order to get them out of our Country, we have to go through a long and extended PROCESS. In any event, thank you to Justice Alito and Justice Thomas for attempting to protect our Country. This is a bad and dangerous day for America," he added.

The top court, in a 7-2 decision, blocked Trump's bid to resume deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, saying they were not being given enough time to legally contest their removal.