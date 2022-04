Ukraine crisis: "We are doing everything we can to make it happen," UN chief said in Kyiv.

The United Nations is doing everything possible to ensure the evacuation of civilians from the "apocalypse" in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday in Kyiv.

"Today, the people of Mariupol are in desperate need.... They need an escape route out of the apocalypse," he said.

"We are doing everything we can to make it happen."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)