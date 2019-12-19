'Doesn't Really Feel Like Being Impeached': Trump At Christmas Rally

Donald Trump impeachment: He said the Democrats was "trying to nullify ballots"

US President Donald Trump was at a "Merry Christmas" rally at Battle Creek, Michigan, when he was impeached by the US House of Representatives. The Democrat-dominated House voted to impeach him on two counts, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"It's so much fun. They wanna impeach you, they want to do worse than that...By the way, it doesn't really feel like we're being impeached. The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong," President Trump said, addressing thousands of supporters at the rally in Michigan around the same time as the vote.

In the middle of his speech, a staffer interrupted him to inform him about the impeachment vote, according to US news reports.

The President went on to attack the Democratic Party, saying it was "consumed with hatred" and crazy. He also called the impeachment "political suicide".

"While we're creating jobs and fighting for Michigan, the radical Left in Congress is consumed with envy and hatred and rage, you see what's going on," the Republican leader seethed. "These people are crazy."

Trump said the Democrats, who control the House of Representatives, was "trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans."

House Democrats had been pursuing an inquiry for months into whether Trump abused his power during a July call with Ukraine.

After a 10-hour debate, lawmakers voted to impeach him for abuse of power, by pressuring Ukraine's president to investigate his potential White House challenger Joe Biden, and for obstructing a congressional probe into his dealings with Kiev.

Hundreds of miles away, Trump said he was "having a good time" and worked the crowds, who cheered, laughed and booed on his cues.