'Disgusting And Sickening': UK Man Gets Human Poop In Online Grocery Order

Representative Photo

In a shocking incident, a man from the United Kingdom received human poop in his online grocery order. He stated that he was left disgusted and sickened after what he saw. Phil Smith, a 59-year-old man residing in Lancashire, had been out of town for over a month. He decided to order groceries worth Rs 15,000 from British supermarket chain Iceland to restock his supplies, as per a report in UK's Metro.

After his order was delivered, he was taking the groceries to his kitchen to unload them. However, the bags of food dropped in the hallway and that is when the discovery happened. The feces dropped and Mr Smith was left utterly shocked. "It is disgusting. There are no other words," he said.

"All this poo fell out and I was totally shocked. I thought what on earth is this? I checked another bag and saw diarrhoea. I am quite squeamish as it is and this was disgusting and sickening," he told the outlet.

Mr Smith then contacted the store and asked them to collect the food bags immediately. He added that he did not care for any compensation but just wanted some acknowledgement about the horrific incident. The 59-year-old added that he was later offered a refund.

"I told them at the time I don't want a replacement and I wanted them to just pick it up. Over the past few days, they have just been flippant with me. I just want a refund and am not interested in compensation. If I am offered anything it will go to an animal charity," he added.

The man also stated that he made contact with the local council and that a health inspector would be stopping by the Hyndburn store.

Meanwhile, the supermarket chain declined to comment on the matter and said that an investigation is underway.