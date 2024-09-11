Did Kamala Harris Wear Audio Earrings During Presidential Debate? All You Need To Know

Some suggested that earrings worn by Kamala Harris might be Tiffany HardWear pearl earrings

Following the first debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday, a new topic of discussion emerged on social media. Several users on X focused on Harris's unique earrings, sparking speculation about their purpose. Many X users, particularly Trump's supporters, suggested that the earrings might be earphones, implying they could have been used to receive assistance during the debate. These earrings, which resemble Nova H1 audio earrings, are designed to appear as stylish accessories while functioning as wireless earphones.

''It appears Kamala Harris was being coached by using earphones embedded in her earrings during the ABC presidential debate against President Trump,” one user wrote on X.

Another person commented, ''I think Kamala did a great job tonight in the debate against Trump, who I think is a great orator and debater himself. But her earrings intrigued me a lot. Maybe because I got reminded of similar-looking ones from some tech article on an earphone that looks like earrings.''

Rumors are circulating that Kamala Harris was wearing audio earrings and being fed lines.



Isn't this against the debate rules? pic.twitter.com/3sRTvp20DW — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 11, 2024

At the debate against Trump, Kamala Harris made quite the statement with her choice of earrings. Those look a lot like Nova Audio earrings. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/s1hq5wzIs5 — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) September 11, 2024

🚨🚨KAMALA HARRIS EXPOSED FOR WEARING EARPIECE IN DEBATE *PROOF



She is seen wearing an earring developed by Nova Audio Earrings first seen at CES 2023.



This earring has audio transmission capabilities and acts as a discreet earpiece.



Kamala Harris confirms claims that a… pic.twitter.com/1y60rUdJT0 — ELECTION2024 🇺🇸 (@24ELECTIONS) September 11, 2024

Meanwhile, others have suggested that the earrings worn by Kamala Harris might be Tiffany HardWear pearl earrings, pointing out subtle design distinctions that differentiate them from the Nova H1 audio earrings.

Kamala Harris wasn't wearing Nova H1 earring headphones. Quit lying to yourselves. She's wearing Tiffany Hardwear pearl earrings. See how the Nova earrings only have one stalk coming off of them? See how Kamala's has two? They're not even the same thing. pic.twitter.com/zfTXRjEfDr — Daulton (@DaultonVenglar) September 11, 2024

Some also noted that the vice president often wears pearls as a nod to her affiliation with Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Additionally, photos of her wearing similar pearl earrings at various public events suggest that this style may be a personal fashion preference.

What are the Nova H1 earrings?

The Nova H1 Audio Earrings, as described on Kickstarter, are an innovative wearable device that combines traditional pearl earring design with advanced audio technology. These clip-on earphones feature Bluetooth connectivity, built-in microphones, discreet music listening and digital assistant access.

''NOVA H1 Audio Earrings—the first and only wireless earphones embedded in a pair of pearl earrings,'' the product description reads.

According to the startup's Kickstarter page, the earrings "are placed on the earlobes and project the sound from inside the pearl straight into your ear canal." It adds that "two tiny high-end microphones are integrated into each Earring providing the user with crystal clear phone calls and wind-noise cancellation."

At present, the companies involved have not issued an official statement or response to these claims.

