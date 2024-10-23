Despite Donald Trump's "Hate" For Taylor Swift, Ivanka Attends Her Concert

Ivanka Trump took her 13-year-old daughter, Arabella, along with her friends to the Taylor Swift concert in Miami, despite her father, Donald Trump, once publicly declaring he hated the 14-time Grammy Award-winner.

The singer's Eras Tour was in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium over the weekend. Among the famous names in the crowd was Ivanka “to see one of her daughter's favourite artists,” sources told Page Six.

Their outing comes weeks after Swift endorsed US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for the November 5 US presidential election, prompting Donald Trump to issue a statement on social media that read, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Arabella, who celebrates her birthday in July, earlier showed her love for Swift through a theme-based birthday cake decorated with lyrics from the 2014 single Blank Space -- 'Boys only want love if it's torture.'

Earlier, Ivanka shared a few photographs from her daughter's birthday party on Instagram. In one of the images, she wrote, "Best cake for my favourite Swiftie”.

On September 11, Swift extended support to Harris in a lengthy post on Instagram. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," she wrote, adding that Harris is "steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

In her viral post, she also called out the fake AI image of herself endorsing Donald Trump.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation," she said.

Swift signed off her post as “Childless cat lady”, taking a dig at Trump's running mate JD Vance. Her endorsement post came after Trump and Harris' presidential debate last month.

Responding to Swift's support for Harris, Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends, "I was not a Taylor Swift fan... It was just a question of time... But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."