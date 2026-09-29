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"Despicable Murderers": Israel Minister Threatens To Kill Hamas Leaders Abroad

"None of these despicable murderers, who played a central role in the October 7 massacre, should die peacefully in their beds," Israel Katz said.

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"Despicable Murderers": Israel Minister Threatens To Kill Hamas Leaders Abroad
"Hamas leaders abroad are also in the crosshairs," said Israel Katz.

Israel's defence minister threatened on Tuesday to go after Hamas leaders residing outside Gaza, as the military continues to target Palestinians it says are militants inside the war-ravaged territory.

"Hamas leaders abroad are also in the crosshairs. None of these despicable murderers, who played a central role in the October 7 massacre, should die peacefully in their beds," Israel Katz said in a video statement released by his office, referring to Hamas's 2023 attack that sparked the Gaza war.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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