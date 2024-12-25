Denmark Strengthens Greenland Security and Deploys Sled Dogs After Trump's US Takeover Threat

US President-elect Donald Trump once again caused international controversy through provocative comments about acquiring Greenland, reclaiming the Panama Canal, and jokingly suggesting annexation of Canada. Trump has reignited his earlier, unsuccessful calls to buy Greenland from Denmark, further intensifying tensions with allied nations even before officially taking office on January 20. The Danish government has reacted by promising the largest defense spending boost to Greenland since Trump's revived push for the Arctic region.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told BBC, the package was a "double digit billion amount" in krone, or at least $1.5bn. He described the timing of the announcement as an "irony of fate". On Monday Trump said ownership and control of the huge island was an "absolute necessity" for the US.

Poulsen said the package would allow for the purchase of two new inspection ships, two new long-range drones and two extra dog sled teams.

It would also include funding for increased staffing at Arctic Command in the capital Nuuk and an upgrade for one of Greenland's three main civilian airports to handle F-35 supersonic fighter aircraft.

"We have not invested enough in the Arctic for many years, now we are planning a stronger presence," he said.

The defence minister did not give an exact figure for the package, but Danish media estimated it would be around 12-15bn krone.

The announcement came a day after Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social: "For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede responded to Trump's comments, saying "we are not for sale".

What is Greenland and what is its territorial status?

Greenland, the world's largest island, is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. This means it has its own government and manages most of its internal affairs, but Denmark handles defense and foreign policy. Located between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, Greenland holds significant geopolitical importance, particularly for the United States due to its strategic location on the shortest air route between North America and Europe. The island is also home to Thule Air Base, a crucial US military installation. Greenland possesses vast natural resources, including substantial mineral deposits and a growing interest in renewable energy sources due to its abundant wind and hydropower potential.