Denmark Missile Develops Technical Error, Major Shipping Strait Closed

Danish frigate is docked at Naval Station Korsor.

A Danish missile could launch any minute due to a technical error, the country's navy said on Thursday. This forced authorities in Denmark to close an area of airspace and warn ships of potential accidental strike, according to a CNN report. Denmark's armed forces said the technical error arose on a harpoon missile on board frigate HDMS Niels Juel during a mandatory test. The military vessel is stationed in Denmark's Great Belt strait, the main maritime gateway to the Baltic Sea.

The booster on the missile on board the ship was activated and it cannot be deactivated, the Danish armed forces said in a statement, adding that specialists are on their way to prevent any untoward incident.

"Until the booster is disabled, there is a risk that the missile could launch and fly several kilometers away," the statement said.

The military also said that the missile is live, but only the booster rocket is activated and there is no danger of it reaching father than the rocket can lift it.

If any unintentional launch takes place, it could send fragments into the Danish waters, promoting the authorities to temporarily close a major shipping lane. It was reopened after six hours on Thursday, the BBC said in a report.

A naval exercise began in the area last month and is due to end today.

The danger area is estimated to be up to 5-7 kilometres from naval station Korsor, at a height of approximately 1000 metres above the water.

The missile is not in the direction of the Great Belt Bridge, said the armed forces.

The BBC further quoted the Danish defence ministry as saying that the missile contained 150kg of explosives. The missile is not armed and won't detonate if it crashes into the sea.